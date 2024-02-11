News you can trust since 1853
Halifax Panthers 32-4 Whitehaven: Fax ease into fourth round of the Challenge Cup as Gareth Widdop appearance delights fans

Two tries each from Joe Keyes and Ben Crooks helped Halifax Panthers defeat Whitehaven and move into the fourth round of the Challenge Cup.
By Dominic Brown
Published 11th Feb 2024, 18:36 GMT

The Panthers, who lifted the 1895 Cup at Wembley last season, saw off their Cumbrian counterparts 32-4 at The Shay on Sunday afternoon.

Louis Jouffret and James Saltonstall also crossed for tries for Fax, with the Frenchman adding four conversions.

Curtis Teare scored Whitehaven’s only points.

The match also saw Gareth Widdop make his first competitive appearance for Fax at The Shay since signing for his hometown club.

Here is a selection of images from today’s match, courtesy of Simon Hall.

Gareth Widdop picks a pass for the Panthers

Gareth Widdop picks a pass for the Panthers

Adam Tangata is tackled by the Whitehaven defence

Adam Tangata is tackled by the Whitehaven defence

Gareth Widdop

Gareth Widdop

Halifax Panthers defeated Whitehaven at The Shay to reach the next round of the Challenge Cup

Halifax Panthers defeated Whitehaven at The Shay to reach the next round of the Challenge Cup

