The Panthers, who lifted the 1895 Cup at Wembley last season, saw off their Cumbrian counterparts 32-4 at The Shay on Sunday afternoon.

Louis Jouffret and James Saltonstall also crossed for tries for Fax, with the Frenchman adding four conversions.

Curtis Teare scored Whitehaven’s only points.

The match also saw Gareth Widdop make his first competitive appearance for Fax at The Shay since signing for his hometown club.

Here is a selection of images from today’s match, courtesy of Simon Hall.

