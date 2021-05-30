Halifax Panthers 8 Featherstone Rovers 16 - Rovers make it third time unlucky for the Panthers in the Championship

Halifax Panthers try scorer, Adam Tangata. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Halifax were first on the board, with a Connor Robinson penalty giving them a 2-0 lead. The Panthers had a James Woodburn-Hall try chalked off on 33 minutes, and they fell behind three minutes later after Faamanu Brown went over to give the visitors their first score. A Featherstone conversion put the away side in the driving seat, with only minutes to go until the hooter.

The Halifax fans sounded their frustration at a number of marginal calls going against their team, and Featherstone held their lead until the half-time whistle.

With barely seconds on the clock at the start of the second half, great handling by Robinson enabled him to find a gap, but a last-ditch tackle prevented the try the home side so craved.

Featherstone Rovers try scorer, Craig Hall. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Immediately afterwards, Halifax suffered a further blow as Craig Hall intercepted a wayward pass, and he showed speed to race clear and touch down under the posts. A further conversion increased the Featherstone lead to 12-2, and Gareth Gale squeezed over from dummy-half to grab the visitors’ third try.

Featherstone then lost John Davies to the sin bin for a shoulder charge, and the Panthers took full advantage moments later as Gadwin Springer found the onrushing Adam Tangata, who brushed off a tackle to get the Panthers back in the game to the delight of the crowd.

A conversion put the Panthers within eight points, and they increased the pressure on the Featherstone line as the clock ticked down.

On 72 minutes, Rovers thought they were in at the corner, but Gale was penalised for being in touch. With time against the Panthers, Ed Barber couldn’t collect a pass with the line at his mercy, and Featherstone were able to see out a 16-8 victory.