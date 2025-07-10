Halifax Panthers will host Championship table-toppers Toulouse at Odsal this Saturday looking for a first win in eight games.

Fax’s 20-14 defeat at lowly London Broncos last weekend condemned Kyle Eastmond’s men to a seventh straight loss as they slipped out of the top six for the first time this season.

And things don’t get easier for the Panthers in Round 16 with Toulouse in high spirits having won nine of their previous ten games.

Although four other sides have got a healthier points-scored record so far this season, the French outfit have the stingiest defence of the lot having only conceded a mere 170 points in their 15 games.

That means they only concede, on average, just more than 11 points per game. When the teams last met in May, Toulouse kept Fax out completely in a 32-0 thrashing.

Featherstone Rovers, who leapt above Halifax into sixth last weekend after convincingly beating fellow play-off hopefuls Barrow Raiders, will have the chance to extend the gap above the Panthers when they visit bottom club Hunslet on Friday night, while eighth-placed Doncaster, just one point behind Fax, visit London at 5pm on Saturday.

Off the field, the club will be hosting a Q&A session with the board of directors in the Shay banqueting suite on Wednesday, July 16, at 7.30pm, followed by an action-packed night of racing.

The evening is free entry for Club Members and £5 for non-members wo can pay on the door on the night.