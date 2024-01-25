Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Their defence of the trophy - gained thanks to a 12-10 triumph over West Yorkshire rivals Batley Bulldogs - begins with a trip to League 1 outfit Oldham on Sunday, January 28 (kick off 3pm).

Asked if talk of Wembley was on the cards yet again, Finn admitted:

“The lads would like to do it. It was nothing to do with me last year but the lads enjoyed the experience and they want to try and replicate it.

Halifax Panthers’ head coach Liam Finn has said his players are wanting to ‘replicate’ their 1895 Cup success at Wembley last August in 2024. (Photo credit: Simon Hall)

“They are well aware that the first hurdle is a big one. But they had a big hurdle first last season at Featherstone so playing a tough team is no stranger to these lads.”

The new-look format for the competition, which presents a realistic opportunity for Championship and League 1 sides to play at Wembley on Challenge Cup Final day, sees seven groups of three with the group winners and best second-placed side qualifying for the quarter finals.

And Finn believes Oldham, led by former St Helens legend Sean Long, will provide a tough test before facing Rochdale the week after.

Halifax Panthers celebrate their 1895 Cup Final victory at Wembley last August thanks to a 12-10 triumph over West Yorkshire rivals Batley Bulldogs. Their defence begins with a trip to League 1 outfit Oldham on Sunday, January 28 (kick off 3pm).(Photo credit: Simon Hall)

“You only need to look at the calibre of signings. Joe Wardle has signed from Leigh. We all know about him as he’s a Halifax lad. Jordan Turner has gone back to play for his home town club after a ten-plus year Super League career. Matty Wildie and Craig Kopczak from Featherstone. Jamie Ellis, Danny Craven, Owen Farnworth, you can name the full team.

“They were all playing either top eight Championship or in the Super League last year. Taking them lightly would be foolish. It will be as close to a top end Championship team we will play all season.

“We need to go over there and win.”