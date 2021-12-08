Halifax Panthers and Wakefield Trinity to clash in Grix testimonial
Scott Grix's testimonial match will see Halifax Panthers host Wakefield Trinity on Sunday, January 16 (3pm).
Grix was awarded a testimonial year by the RFL for his services and dedication to the sport and will bring the curtain down on a fundraising year with a special match against one of his former clubs.
The game will take place at The Shay Stadium and it will be Panthers' second pre-season friendly ahead of the 2022 Betfred Championship season.
Scott Grix said: "It’s a great opportunity for people to see our new squad against super league opposition at The Shay in what will be our only home friendly. This is the last part of my testimonial and having great affiliation with both clubs, I’m looking forward to the game and a cameo appearance.
“Thanks to both Michael Carter and the Wakefield Trinity club for their involvement.”
Special early bird tickets are available until Tuesday, January 4. For more information visit the Panthers' website.