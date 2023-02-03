Halifax Panthers announce squad for Championship opener against Sheffield Eagles
Head coach Simon Grix has revealed his 21-man squad for Halifax Panthers’ Betfred Championship opener against Sheffield Eagles on Sunday.
By Mark Berry
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Tom Inman, Ryan King and Jake Maizen are all set to make their competitive debuts for Panthers in their round one clash at the Shay (3pm).
Panthers squad: Will Calcott, Zack McComb, Jacob Fairbank, Brandon Moore, Matty Gee, Dan Murray, Tom Inman, Cole Oakley, Louis Jouffret, Nick Rawsthorne, Ben Kavanagh, James Saltonstall, Joe Keyes, Adam Tangata, Ryan King, Lachlan Walmsley, Kevin Larroyer, Kyle Wood, Will Maher, James Woodburn-Hall, Jake Maizen.