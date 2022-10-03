Halifax Panthers beat Leeds Rhinos to clinch Wheelchair Super League crown

The Rhinos had won all three major trophies since the resumption of the wheelchair game in 2021 after the 2020 season was lost to Covid, including a double of Challenge Cup and Super League last season.

They retained the Challenge Cup with victory over Catalans Dragons in the summer, but were denied another double by an inspired performance by the Panthers - who withstood a ferocious Leeds fightback in the closing stages.

Rob Hawkins, who was named Young Player of the Year at the inaugural Wheelchair Rugby League Awards in early 2020 and has since established himself in the England squad, was named Player of the Match for scoring five tries.

Nathan Collins, who hopes to join Hawkins in the England squad for the forthcoming Rugby League World Cup when it is names on Monday, emulated that five-try feat for Leeds, and was desperately unlucky to finish on the losing side.

“It’s an awesome feeling to be champions again,” Hawkins told Sky Sports after their live coverage of the match. “I was so nervous before this game, I’ve hardly been sleeping.

“I have to pay credit to Leeds for their performance. They’re a great team, which makes it an amazing feeling to have beaten them again.”

England’s World Cup squad will be named on the RFL’s digital channels today, Monday, with one player announced every hour.

They will kick off the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup against Australia at the Copper Box Arena in London’s Olympic Park on November 3, with the semi-finals at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield on November 13, and the final at Manchester Central on Friday, November 18.