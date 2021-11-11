Halifax Panthers boss Grix signs new contract at club

Simon Grix. Pic. Bruce Fitzgerald

“I’m obviously happy to have agreed a deal with the club, for what is my short term future in coaching” said Grix. “I am grateful for the backing of the board, trusting me in what I see as a privileged position in coaching this club.

"I am in the early stages of my coaching career and excited at the challenges we have ahead as a club in our collective efforts to move forward each year in all areas of the organisation.”

Halifax-born Grix began his tenure in charge of the club as interim boss during the 2019 season, leading the Panthers to a famous Challenge Cup quarter final victory over rivals Bradford.

That win secured a memorable semi final tie with St Helens at Bolton, becoming the first Championship side to feature in the semi-finals of the competition since 2006.

In 2016, he returned to the club where it all began as a player back in 2002, taking on the role of assistant to Richard Marshall before moving upstairs to take the reigns full time following the conclusion of his playing career.

The 36 year old steered Fax through the highly successful rebrand to Panthers and is a well respected voice within rugby league circles.

Football Director Ian Croad: “Really pleased to have Simon as Head Coach for the next three seasons. I’m sure He will coach Super league in the not too distant future, and we want that to be at Halifax.