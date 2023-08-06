In a see-saw first half, Gadwin Springer scored an early try for Rovers, which was quickly cancelled out by James Woodburn-Hall.

Joseph Leilua edged Rovers back in front, with Matty Gee levelling for Fax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jake Maizen then gave the Panthers the lead before Craig Kopczak instantly responded.

Louis Jouffret was key with the boot for Halifax Panthers against Featherstone Rovers

Mark Kheirallah’s boot was the difference between the two sides at the break, with his perfect kicking record giving Fev an 18-16 advantage.

Woodburn-Hall’s second try of the game put Fax back in front, with a Louis Jouffret penalty pushing the Panthers further ahead.

Woodburn-Hall landed a drop goal before Luke Briscoe gave Rovers hope late on, but the Panthers held on to become only the second team to beat Featherstone in the league this season.

It is the second time Fax have beaten Fev this year, having also knocked them out of the Challenge Cup.