Halifax Panthers build Wembley momentum by inflicting only second defeat of the season on league leaders Featherstone Rovers
In a see-saw first half, Gadwin Springer scored an early try for Rovers, which was quickly cancelled out by James Woodburn-Hall.
Joseph Leilua edged Rovers back in front, with Matty Gee levelling for Fax.
Jake Maizen then gave the Panthers the lead before Craig Kopczak instantly responded.
Mark Kheirallah’s boot was the difference between the two sides at the break, with his perfect kicking record giving Fev an 18-16 advantage.
Woodburn-Hall’s second try of the game put Fax back in front, with a Louis Jouffret penalty pushing the Panthers further ahead.
Woodburn-Hall landed a drop goal before Luke Briscoe gave Rovers hope late on, but the Panthers held on to become only the second team to beat Featherstone in the league this season.
It is the second time Fax have beaten Fev this year, having also knocked them out of the Challenge Cup.
Rovers still have an eight point cushion at the top of the Championship table, while victory moves Fax up into sixth place ahead of their trip to Wembley on Saturday, where they will face Batley Bulldogs in the 1895 Cup final.