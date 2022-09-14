Halifax Panthers call on fans’ support for York City Knights play-off

The winners will progress a week later to a semi-final appearance away to Featherstone Rovers.

Halifax Panthers commercial director Steve Lambert said: “This is a massive game for the club as it will determine our finishing position in the Championship table and therefore how much central funding we receive in 2023.

People probably don’t realise that if we lose to York, they then take on the third place position in the league that we have worked so hard all year to secure.

Halifax Panthers fans. Pic: Simon Hall

“Make no mistake this is a big game both financially and in our efforts throughout the club to drive on to the Grand Final.

"As much as this is an extra game for us, we share the receipts 50/50 with York after expenses and ironically the RFL agreement with Premier Sports does not provide any club compensation for televised games in the play-offs, making it all the more important that we get as many of you to the game as possible.”

“Our attendances over recent games have begun to increase, it seems that a combination of the atmosphere generated by our wonderful and faithful supporters together with fantastic, exciting and exhilarating rugby league are being enjoyed by more and more of you with a growing family and young person audience.