Halifax Panthers call-up Tibbs and Oakley for Challenge Cup tie with Featherstone Rovers
Ben Tibbs and Cole Oakley have been drafted into the Halifax Panthers 21-man squad for Sunday's Betfred Challenge Cup fourth round tie against Featherstone Rovers.
Friday, 25th February 2022, 2:23 pm
Updated
Friday, 25th February 2022, 2:24 pm
Tibbs and Oakley replace Ollie Roberts and Joe Martin, the latter cup-tied due to his appearance for Siddal earlier in the competition.
Halifax squad: Lachlan Walmsley, Joe Arundel, James Saltonstall, Cory Aston, Joe Keyes, Adam Tangata, Brandon Moore, Dan Murray, Ben Kavanagh, Matt Garside, Jacob Fairbank, Kyle Wood, Elliot Morris, Will Calcott, Ed Barber, Zack McComb, Titus Gwaze, Tibbs, Louis Jouffret, Cole Oakley, Kevin Larroyer.
Panthers head coach Simon Grix previews the big match here