New Halifax Panthers head coach Liam Finn faces a reunion with former club Dewsbury Rams as the two sides meet in the opening round of the 2024 Championship season.

Finn, who joined the Panthers at the end of the 2023 campaign, will return to the FLAIR Stadium on Sunday, March 17, to take on the Rams, who he led to the League One title last season.

After the opener against Dewsbury, Fax’s next two matches are also West Yorkshire derbies.

The Panthers head to Odsal to face Bradford Bulls on Friday, March 29, and then Batley Bulldogs will be the first visitors to The Shay on Sunday, April 7.

Halifax Panthers will be aiming for more success next season following their Wembley win in 2023

Other stand-out fixtures for 2024 at The Shay include the visit of Toulouse Olympique on Saturday, June 1; Featherstone Rovers on Sunday, July 14; Wakefield Trinity on Sunday, August 25; Dewsbury Rams on Sunday, September 8; and Bradford Bulls on Sunday, September 22.

The Panthers finish the regular season away at Whitehaven on Sunday, September 29.

Here are Fax’s 2024 Championship fixtures in full:

Sunday, March 17 - Dewsbury Rams (A)

Liam Finn guided Dewsbury Rams to the League One title in 2023 before leaving to become new head coach at Halifax Panthers

Friday, March 29 – Bradford Bulls (A)

Sunday, April 7 – Batley Bulldogs (H)

Sunday, April 14 – Widnes Vikings (A)

Sunday, April 21 – Sheffield Eagles (H)

Sunday, April 28 – Swinton Lions (H)

Sunday, May 5 – Featherstone Rovers (A)

Sunday, May 19 – York Knights (A)

Sunday, May 26 – Doncaster (H)

Saturday, June 1 – Toulouse Olympique (H)

Sunday, June 16 – Barrow Raiders (A)

Sunday, June 23 – Wakefield Trinity (A)

Sunday, June 30 – Whitehaven (H)

Friday, July 5 – Sheffield Eagles (A)

Sunday, July 14 – Featherstone Rovers (H)

Sunday, July 21 – Widnes Vikings (H)

Sunday, July 28 – Batley Bulldogs (A)

Sunday, August 4 – York Knights (H)

Sunday, August 11 – Barrow Raiders (H)

Sunday, August 18 – Swinton Lions (A)

Sunday, August 25 – Wakefield Trinity (H)

Sunday, September 1 – Doncaster (A)

Sunday, September 8 – Dewsbury Rams (H)

Saturday, September 14 – Toulouse Olympique (A)

Sunday, September 22 – Bradford Bulls (H)

Sunday, September 29 – Whitehaven (A)