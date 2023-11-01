News you can trust since 1853
Halifax Panthers ‘content’ with IMG 2023 indicative grading

Halifax Panthers have said they are ‘content’ with the club’s position in the recently released Rugby Football League IMG 2023 indicative grading system.
Published 1st Nov 2023, 13:00 GMT
Fax have currently been given a placement of 20th in the grading system, which takes into account a thorough analysis of all 36 teams’ - across Super League, Championship and League 1 - on field performances, fandom, finances, stadium and community activity.

The club says this position “resonates with our league standing of 8th in the preceding season.”

IMG’s ‘reimagining rugby league’ process sees teams given a ‘grade’ - with clubs graded as ‘A’ guaranteed a Super League spot. Seven teams - Leeds Rhinos, Wigan Warriors, St Helens, Catalans Dragons, Warrington Wolves, Hull KR and Hull FC - fall into this category under the current system. Halifax are graded as ‘B’.

The Shay Stadium, home of Halifax Panthers. (Photo by Simon Hall.)The Shay Stadium, home of Halifax Panthers. (Photo by Simon Hall.)
The Shay Stadium, home of Halifax Panthers. (Photo by Simon Hall.)

A statement from the board on the Panthers’ website, said:

“While this ranking provides a foundation, our vision stretches far beyond. Our Board of Directors are already laying down the blueprints for a comprehensive Strategic Plan aimed at holistic development across all essential pillars: Fandom, Performance, Finance, Stadium and Community.

“A key part of this strategy will be outlined through an announcement in the coming days and further announcements can be expected beyond that.

“With unwavering dedication and the collective efforts of our team and community, we are confident in our goal to achieve a grade of at least 10.5 by the culmination of the 2024 season. And this is just the beginning. We foresee sustained enhancements over the subsequent two to three years, firmly establishing our standing within the Rugby Football League.

“The journey ahead promises challenges, but with our fans, sponsors, and everyone connected with the club by our side and our relentless commitment to excellence, we will navigate the path with confidence and determination.

“Thank you for your continued support and belief in our vision."

