Halifax Panthers delight home crowd with 28-0 shut-out of London Broncos
Halifax Panthers marked their first home game of the Betfred Championship season in style with an impressive 28-0 triumph over London Broncos at the Shay.
Heavy rain and driving wind made life difficult for both sides and the only score of the first half came on eight minutes when Ben Kavanagh latched onto Joe Keyes' kick to touch-down. Keyes' conversion gave Halifax a narrow 6-0 lead at the break.
The hosts remained patient in the second period but Cory Aston's try, goaled by Keyes, on the hour marked the start of a dominant period for Panthers.
Matt Garside raced onto Aston's pass to score six minutes later, Keyes again on target with the conversion, and Aston was the provider again on 70 minutes when he sent Ed Barber racing through for an unconverted try.
The win was rubber-stamped in the closing stages when Brandon Moore powered over from close range and Keyes wrapped-up the scoring with the extras.