Worthington and Gwaze both received red cards following a clash with Raiders' Hakim Miloudi during Panthers' 43-18 win on Monday.

Worthington, charged with Grade D Punching, and Gwaze, charged with Grade F Other Contrary Behaviour, have both been referred to tribunals while Miloudi, who received a yellow card during the game, has received a one-match penalty notice after he was charged with Grade B Head Butt.