Halifax Panthers duo sign for Dewsbury Rams

The players announced their departure from Panthers earlier this week and both are now heading for the Tetley’s Stadium.

Both Garside and Morris played for the Rams last season on loan, with Morris making five appearances and Garside making two.

Morris told the Rams’ official website: “I’m very happy to have signed at the Rams for 2023. I really enjoyed my time here last year, even though it was only for a few weeks and it’s great to work with Finny [Rams boss Liam Finn] and the lads again.”

Garside added: “It’s great to have signed for the Rams have enjoyed a few weeks on loan mid-season with the group. I was keen to work with Finny again and buy into his culture which will help this team perform well on the field.

"League One brings a new challenge but as a group we will be ready to perform and hopefully that brings some noise out of the stands.”

Head coach Finn said: “I’m sure Rams fans will be as pleased as me to see Elliot returning permanently to the club, he showed in his loan spell just how tough he is. His go forward and offload ability will be a massive asset for us next year.

"Matt also had a couple of games on loan for us, but both were away from home so fans may not be as familiar with him, he’s an intelligent backrower who is tough and prepared to do what it takes every week to help his team win.

