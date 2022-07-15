Halifax Panthers' Ed Barber to retire at the end of the season

The 32-year-old said: “I’ve absolutely loved my time at Halifax and have had the best eight years of my career here.

“I never expected to play nearly 150 games for my hometown club, creating some great memories that I will never forget.

"I’ve just reached a point in my life where I would like to take a little step back and spend more time with my family. I would like to thank the club and everyone involved for giving me the opportunity to represent Halifax and I would like to personally thank the amazing Fax fans for all their support.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ed Barber. Pic: Simon Hall

"It would be fantastic to end my time at the Panthers on a high note and go out with a bang.”

Panthers head coach Simon Grix said: “It’s been Ed’s last year for the last couple of years but we have managed to sway him.

"This time he is content with getting his rugby fix at a lower level so he can concentrate on both his business and young family. I had hoped to twist his arm again but his mind is made.

"Ed has been a great servant, playing various positions within the team and adding value every time he wears the blue and white.