Halifax Panthers edged out by Sheffield Eagles in tight Championship clash

Halifax Panthers were edged out by Sheffield Eagles in their first match since booking their trip to Wembley.
By Dominic Brown
Published 30th Jul 2023, 15:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jul 2023, 15:14 BST

Despite leading 18-12 at half-time, the Panthers went down to a narrow 32-30 defeat to the Eagles, who remain in the hunt for a top two finish in the Championship.

Friday night’s match at Olympic Legacy Park came six days after Fax’s hard-fought victory at London Broncos secured their place in the 1895 Cup final on August 12.

Tries from James Woodburn-Hall, Jacob Fairbank and Louis Jouffret, all converted by Jouffret, gave Halifax the lead at the break.

James Woodburn-Hall scored a try in Halifax's 32-30 defeat at Sheffield EaglesJames Woodburn-Hall scored a try in Halifax's 32-30 defeat at Sheffield Eagles
Sheffield mounted a second half fightback and, despite further Fax tries from Fairbank and Ryan Lannon, with Jouffret maintaining his perfect kicking record, the Eagles took the two points to stay in third place.

Fax remain sixth but with London and Widnes hot on their heels in the race for the play-off spots.

The Panthers next face table-topping Featherstone Rovers at The Shay on Sunday, August 6, 5.30pm kick-off.

