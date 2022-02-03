Halifax Panthers extend dual registration deal with Huddersfield Giants

Halifax head coach Simon Grix. Pic: Simon Hall

“Dual registration is a contentious topic for rugby league fans," said Halifax Panthers head coach Simon Grix.

“Personally, I view it as both insurance and opportunity; meaning we have a budget and spend it on our own players where the dual registration can help if there are issues with injury, illness or suspensions; and opportunity because the Giants have some quality players that we could utilise and feel the benefit of that quality.”

“I’ve had a good chat with Ian Watson and we have both laid out what we need from the agreement if and when we use it. He is a straight up kind of bloke so I’m sure there will be no dramas with things.

"Ian has to look after Huddersfield first but having coached in the Championship he understands the quality of competition and good learning environment it can be for his players.”

“Dual registration players may come in for a number of reasons, form, fitness or in some cases just simply to give us something we haven’t got within the squad. There is a lot to consider though on a team dynamic front also therefore there will always be good reason for the use of dual registration.”

Huddersfield Giants Managing Director Richard Thewlis added: “There is a natural geographical fit with Halifax and the partnership in the past has worked well for both clubs' benefit.