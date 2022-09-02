Halifax Panthers’ Fairbank out for revenge in clash with the Widnes Vikings

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fax fell to a narrow 9-8 home defeat against their Merseyside rivals earlier this year. Simon Grix’s side also lost on their last trip away to the Halton Stadium after producing one of their worst performances of the previous season.

When asked whether it was time for revenge, Fairbank said: “It’s got to be. We can’t let our form drop going into the play offs. After that [the Widnes game] we’ve got Fev and then it’s the play-offs.

“They pipped us at home at the start of the season which kind of hurts down the line if we were pushing for second. From last year, they put a good score on us so we’ve got a bit of a point to prove.

Jacob Fairbank. Pic: Simon Hall

“We can score points at will if we stick to our plan. Just keep building. Tough game away at Widnes next week. Building to the final game with Fev which hopefully puts us in good stead for the play-offs.”

Fairbank, who was born in Halifax, also reflected on last weekend’s emphatic win over local rivals Bradford Bulls.

He said: “It’s always a tough ask, the local derbies. I think we cruised a little bit. Gave them a few opportunities which we shouldn’t have done. But still, to not be firing fully and put 40 points past them, can’t really complain.