Halifax Panthers forward Knowles out for months after suffering serious injury on debut

Halifax Panthers news

Knowles, 28, who signed from Sheffield Eagles in pre-season, was forced to leave the field in the opening minutes of his Panthers' competitive debut, the loss at Batley Bulldogs in round one.

He was taken to hospital and the extent of the injury was fully revealed by an MRI scan, which confirmed that Knowles had suffered a hip subluxation, or partial dislocation, a hamstring tendon tear and a bleed in the hamstring muscle itself.

Panthers boss Simon Grix confirmed that Knowles is facing an extended period on the sidelines. He said: “Brad had surgery on Tuesday and is now on the road to recovery. The hamstring tendon has been reattached and after being in hospital following the game, he is now recovering at home, but he is out long-term.

“It is too early to say how long for certain but I think it will be at least four months for the tendon to heal.”

James Woodburn-Hall is out for around five to six weeks with a broken thumb and Greg Worthington is also facing four months out with a toe and foot injury.