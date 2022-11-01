Since arriving at Fax from Leigh Centurions ahead of the 2019 season, the 33 year-old Frenchman has become a favourite on the terraces and Fax head coach Simon Grix said: “I think Kev’s had a really strong season.

“In the background there, he’s had a bit going on in his rugby life in a sense of the moves that have occurred since coming to this country.

"And I think once he left Leigh with a sour taste at a bad time for their club, he found himself a home here at Halifax and I think he’s grown into it. We’ve all grown to understand each other, I get Kev and I’ve got a good relationship with him.”

Kevin Larroyer. Pic: Simon Hall

“He’s an emotional character and you see that in his performances, sometimes he goes a little bit too far or has in the past however, I think that’s probably been his biggest improvement this year.

"I think his discipline has been brilliant. And he’s found a role coming off the bench and had some really strong performances and turned games in our favour at times when we’ve needed it.”

“He’s done a really good job for us. He trains at 100 miles an hour, he still has the full time standards in his head and he’s always pushing himself to be as good as he can be which can only be a good thing not only for himself but for everyone else in the group.

"He’s a team first player, he’s well respected and well liked within our group but also he’s the type of bloke where if something needs saying, he’ll say it.

