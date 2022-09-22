Halifax Panthers forward slams RFL as Morgan Knowles is given Grand Final green light

Titus Gwaze

Last July, the Panthers star was handed an eight-match ban following an incident with Barrow Raiders’ Hakim Miloudi.

The Frenchman was down on the ground following a punch from Halifax’s Greg Worthington. Gwaze subsequently went over to Miloudi and attempted to force him to his feet.

Touching an injured earned Gwaze a Grade F charge which, despite an appeal, saw the player miss most of the summer action.

The 23-year-old returned to action against Widnes earlier this month and took part in the play-off quarter-final defeat to York City Knights.

Gwaze used his experience to slam the RFL following their decision to clear St. Helens Morgan Knowles ahead of this weekend’s Grand Final clash with Leeds Rhinos.

The 25-year-old England international was initially handed a two-match suspension following an incident with Salford’s Chris Atkin during the Super League play-off semi-final.

The club lost their appeal against the “dangerous contact” ban. However, St Helens responded by launching a second appeal which in turn proved successful, granting Knowles the go-ahead for the Grand Final.

The decision has since caused uproar on social media, with Gwaze adding to the debate.