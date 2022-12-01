The 27 year-old rejoined the Panthers ahead of the 2022 Betfred Championship season after spells with Siddal, Dewsbury Rams and Oldham.

The Halifax-born player originally made his first team debut for the club during the 2015 Qualifiers against Salford Red Devils on Sky Sports having come through the clubs reserve grade system, but has now decided to retire from the game to focus on life outside the sport.

“I’ve made the tough decision to retire”, said Martin. “It’s not been an easy decision by any means but I feel like it’s the right one for me and my soon to be little family going forward.

"Playing for a club like Halifax, it takes your full commitment and it’s not something that I feel like I can give at the minute.”

“It’s a bitter disappointment to be honest, but I’ve got to juggle between being a businessman or a rugby player and my business is the priority with a young family on the way.

"It wasn’t a decision I’ve taken lightly, it’s been a few weeks in the making, stewing over it and weighing up what can and can’t be done.

"And I didn’t want to be half there and half not because you just let your teammates down, your coaches down and the fans down and it’s not something that would’ve sat right with me.

"I could’ve stuck it out and taken a wage from the club every month but my moral compass would’ve been slightly off with that so I made my decision.”

“It’s a tough pill to swallow but it comes in every player’s career so it’s bittersweet.

"I get a lot of time back, my baby is due early next year so I get to be a dad and that will be my spare time gone loving my baby.

"I’d like to say thank you to the club for giving my the opportunity to come back last year, putting a lot of time into developing me as a player and as a person. And obviously, to all the boys, I’ve made some mates for life.”

