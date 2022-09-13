Halifax Panthers’ Keyes and Grix nominated in Championship awards

Irish international Keyes has been nominated for Championship Player of the Year while Fax boss Grix is in the running for Coach of the Year.

Leigh Centurions, who received the Betfred Championship League Leaders’ Shield at the weekend after a record-breaking campaign in which they have won 26 games out of 27 and scored 1,306 points, have John Asiata and Edwin Ipape in the running for the Player of the Year award, while Adrian Lam is one of the three nominees for Coach of the Year.

Barrow Raiders, who have finished fourth in an impressive season back in the Championship after securing promotion from League One last year, have their prolific wing Tee Ritson in the running for Player of the Year, and Paul Crarey completing the list of nominations for Coach of the Year.

Simon Grix. Photo: Simon Hall

Sam Eseh, who has also played for Barrow this season but has been starring for Featherstone Rovers in the countdown to the Play-Offs, is one of three nominees to be Young Player of the Year, alongside Oli Leyland of London Broncos and AJ Towse of York City Knights.