Halifax Panthers look to peak at just the right time

Fax are on course for a third-place finish in the Championship after opening up a four-point gap on their rivals.

Grix’s side powered to a 42-10 victory over Newcastle at the weekend while play-off rivals Batley, Barrow and York all fell to defeats.

Finishing third would guarantee Halifax a home quarter-final clash, though the head coach is not focused on that just yet.

Simon Grix. Photo: Simon Hall

Speaking after the match, he said: “Couple of the results go our way but that’s not really important, that’s not our focus.

"We’re focusing on making sure we control our bits. We did today. It was okay. It was an okay performance.

“Newcastle – the team has changed a lot in last couple of games. It was very different to what it could’ve been based on what we’ve seen.

"Obviously, the situation there is not great. Could’ve got a team that turned up and just rolled over from minute one, or a team that came with something to prove and contracts to earn I suppose.

The focus this weekend shifts to the local derby against a Bradford Bulls side that has endured a torrid campaign.

Just as the Bulls began to find momentum with wins over Workington and York, Mark Dunning’s men fell to a 12-4 home defeat against Whitehaven.

Fax, on the other hand, could be even stronger on Sunday, with a number of players set to make their returns.

“We welcome Matty Gee back from his ban next week,” added Grix.

“Greg [Worthington] will be back in contention, possibly Woody [James Woodburn-Hall]. We’ve got plenty to look forward to.

“We spoke a lot as a group about trying to peak in and start that upward trajectory towards our best performance. Today, we didn’t really get off the ground I don’t think.