The Panthers make the trip to the Heywood Road ground in Sale, south east Manchester, on the back of successive narrow defeats against Batley Bulldogs, in the Summer Bash on Bank Holiday weekend, and in France against Toulouse last Saturday, which has left them in sixth position, four points behind second.

Fax, however, have not lost three consecutive league games so far this season, although six of their seven victories in the Championship in 2023 have come at The Shay, with their only win on their travels being the 36-16 triumph at bottom side Newcastle Thunder at the start of May.

And, with a short trip to Odsal to face West Yorkshire neighbours Bradford Bulls looming on June 18, Simon Grix’s men do not have the joy of home comforts until June 25, when they are due to entertain Barrow Raiders.

Halifax Panthers will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend when they travel over the Pennines to face Swinton Lions on Sunday, June 11 (kick off 3pm). (Photo credit: James Marsden)

During their absence from The Shay, annual maintenance of the pitch is being undertaken.

Swinton, meanwhile, currently sit in 12th place, one point above the relegation zone. However, they gained a thrilling win away at Keighley Cougars last time out, securing a 32-28 success thanks to a four-try act from Joseph Romeo.

They have only won twice on home soil, although one of those victories was a surprising win over Toulouse, 19-12.

The Panthers have announced the season-long loan of Huddersfield Giants hooker Adam O’Brien.

The former King Cross Park junior, who is from Halifax, had a previous spell at the club in 2017, and recently made his 150th appearance in the top tier.