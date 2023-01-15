The Panthers failed to score a point in the first half against a strong home side that contained close to their starting 13 for the new Super League season, but with changes made to the Trinity line-up Simon Grix’s men came more into the game after the break and crossed for three tries in an eventual 28-16 defeat.

Wakefield head coach Mark Applegarth handed debuts to overseas stars Kevin Proctor and Samisoni Langi and went with an experienced line-up to show they were taking the game seriously.

They made a bright start that brought them the opening try on eight minutes when Lee Gaskell sent Jay Pitts over and Mason Lino added the conversion.

Kyle Wood faced his former team when Halifax Panthers came up against Wakefield Trinity in his ex-teammate Reece Lyne's testimonial. Picture: Simon Hall

Halifax showed some fine defence to keep the hosts out for the next 22 minutes. James Saltonstall diffused a dangerous high kick by Lino, good scramble defence held the line intact as Trinity looked to have worked an overlap and a chip over the top looked to have put testimonial man Reece Lyne in for a certain try, but James Woodburn-Hall showed speed to get back and dive on the loose ball just in time.

Lyne did get his try courtesy of winger Tom Lineham, with Lino again converting to make it 12-0.

Eddie Battye then crashed over for another try and with Lino goaling it was 18-0 at half-time.

Halifax improved after the break and scored their first points when Saltonstall gathered a loose ball and drew the last man to send Louis Jouffret racing away for their first try.

Many of Trinity’s back up players were now on the pitch and one of them, Smith, came on to play a key part in the game from the half-back position, catching the eye with a brace of tries.

The former Featherstone Rovers playmaker backed up his own high kick to take an offload from Lee Kershaw and score his first try then backed up a great break by fellow half-back Lino to make it a double.

Lino converted the second after hitting the post with the first and Wakefield were home and hosed for victory.

But the Panthers showed good spirit as they kept going and they were rewarded with two late tries.

Hometown lad Tom Inman scored in his first appearance for the club as he scooped up from dummy-half and powered his way over for a try converted by Jouffret.

Lachlan Walmsley then slid over in the corner after a fine set move from a scrum involving Kyle Wood and debutant Jake Maizen. Jouffret again added the goal to complete the scoring in what was a handy hit out for both teams.

Wakefield Trinity: Jowitt; Lineham, Lyne, Langi, Taufua; Gaskell, Lino; Whitbread, Hood, Atoni, Ashurs, Pitts, Proctor. Subs (all used): Murphy, Battye, Smith, Kershaw, Kay, Butler, Butterworth, Pratt, Bowes, Eseh, Law, Windrow, Schofield.

