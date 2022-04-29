Halifax Panthers' McComb guarding against complacency ahead of Newcastle Thunder trip

Halifax last made the trip to Kingston Park stadium in May last year as they powered to a 32-0 victory. The reverse fixture was far from straightforward as the Thunder - who were 12-0 down at half-time - battled back and came within two points of striking a significant upset at the Shay.

This time round, the Panthers will arrive in the North East on the back of a comfortable 40-18 victory over Barrow Raiders.

Zack McComb scored a second-half brace in that victory despite having to switch positions to the wing following James Woodburn-Hall’s injury.

Zack McComb

“It’s always good to get over,” said the 26-year-old. “Obviously I went to the wing, started getting a bit more ball, a bit of service from Saltonstall. Probably better service then I give him actually. Good to get over and a good win for us.”

When asked about the difficulty of switching positions, he added: “It’s not too tough because I’ve done a lot of pre-season there and I played a lot of games there as well. I don’t mind it so much now.

"If I went somewhere a bit wild like back row or full back, I think I might have been a bit nervous. But wing, I don’t mind so much.”

A win over Newcastle this weekend could move Halifax into the top six for the first time this season.

Looking ahead to Saturday’s trip, McComb said: “We’ve got a good side and we’re playing well at the minute.