Halifax Panthers must cut out errors for trip to Workington Town

Action from Halifax Panthers' 9-8 loss to Widnes Vikings last week. Picture: Simon Hall

Fax fell to an agonising 9-8 home defeat against Widnes Vikings last weekend - the team’s second loss from three games. Matty Smith’s second-half drop goal sealed the win for the visitors following a dramatic contest on a mud-covered surface.

With the season still in its infancy, Grix urged his side to concentrate on themselves. He said: “We are a while off the league taking shape, but you don’t want to give yourself too much to do at the same time. Workington are a set of big strong boys and at the minute, these [conditions] might suit them.

“We just need to keep focusing on us. Getting our bit right because errors and poor decisions are well within our control. We need to get on top of our own stuff and worry about that first.”

Despite the tough start, Grix remains optimistic about the season adding: “At the end of the day, it’s a results business so obviously there will be a bit of talk about this that and the other.