Woodburn-Hall included in Halifax Panthers squad for Featherstone Rovers trip
James Woodburn-Hall is set to make his first appearance of the Betfred Championship season after being named in the Halifax Panthers' 21-man squad for Sunday's trip to Featherstone Rovers.
Friday, 4th March 2022, 3:33 pm
Updated
Friday, 4th March 2022, 3:34 pm
Joe Martin is also included in Simon Grix's squad after he was cup tied for last weekend's Challenge Cup loss to Rovers.
Panthers 21-man squad: James Woodburn-Hall, Lachlan Walmsley, Joe Arundel, James Saltonstall, Cory Aston, Joe Keyes, Adam Tangata, Brandon Moore, Dan Murray, Ben Kavanagh, Matt Garside, Jacob Fairbank, Kyle Wood, Elliot Morris, Will Calcott, Ed Barber, Zack McComb, Titus Gwaze, Louis Jouffret, Joe Martin, Kevin Larroyer.