Brandon Moore

Head coach Simon Grix said: “Brandon was selected for captain because of the consistency of his actions and he certainly didn’t disappoint in 2021.

“He played big minutes without complaint, through a significant injury for the second half of the season. He made a great contribution, but I don’t think we saw the best of him as his weekly effort over big minutes took its toll.

"As a result, Brandon wasn’t able to work on his game as such but roll his sleeves up and get into the next one. This coming season he won’t be expected to repeat that and hopefully we can see Brandon full of energy.”

“As you see with many teams in modern sport the captaincy has shifted from its tradition of a sole leader to leadership groups, co-captains and so on. I have decided to share the responsibility this season between Brandon, Bob and Adam.

"Both Adam and Jacob have this club at heart and are each leaders in their own right within the group. Their actions follow their words and carry weight within our group. Having known both for a while, I can certainly say they are both great team men and proud to represent our club and town. The three will compliment and fill in one another’s gaps.