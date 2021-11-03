Halifax Panthers new boy Whitton joins home town club

Liam Whitton

Whitton progressed through the ranks at local community club Siddal, before joining the Leeds Rhinos academy.

The young full-back was a prolific try scorer during his academy days, crossing for a crucial score to help the Rhinos secure the Academy Grand Final and regularly crossing the whitewash in the regular season.

He spent time on loan at their dual registration partner club Featherstone Rovers, where Whitton eventually signed a permanent deal.

However, with chances there limited, the 20 year-old decided a return to the community game would be better for his long term development.

Liam returned to the place where it all started to play regular football for Siddal’s first team in the National Conference League.