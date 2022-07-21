Halifax Panthers record-breaker Keyes has 'long way to go' to match club legends

The scrum-half was in excellent form last weekend as he powered his side to a 58-10 victory over bottom-of-the-table Workington Town.

Keyes scored 34 points alone as he broke the club’s record for scoring the most points in a single game.

The 26-year-old overtook former record holders John Schuster and Steve Tyrer who previously held the accolade with 32 points to their name.

Joe Keyes celebrates a try in the win over Workington. Picture: Simon Hall

“Obviously, really excited and happy with that,” said Keyes in his post-match interview with the club.

“I didn’t know what the record was or anything like that. I just tried to do the best for the team and I’m buzzing to come up with that.”

When asked about attaining legendary status in Halifax, he referenced the previous record holders, saying: “I’ve got a long way to go yet. Two massive club legends so if I can get anywhere near what those two have done for this club by the end of my time here I‘ll be really happy.”

Keyes scored 18 of his points from goals alone, maintaining his reputation as one of the best kickers in the Championship this season.

However, the player admitted that his success rate is not necessarily down to training, saying: “If I’m 100 per-cent honest, it’s not something we practise.

“We train at the college and there’s no posts there so when we get to train at The Shay, I do a bit then. But I just try to stay consistent with my strike and routine. Luckily, they go over.