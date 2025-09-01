Barrow's Craven Park. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com

Halifax Panthers could confirm their place in the Championship play-offs with victory over Widnes Vikings next weekend after running in eight tries at Barrow Raiders yesterday (Sunday).

Two tries from Charlie Graham, as well as efforts from Brandon Douglas, David Nofoaluma, Ben Tibbs, Brad Graham, Ben Crooks and Jacob Fairbank helped Fax to a one-sided 44-10 victory in Cumbria to maintain their position in the sixth, and final, play-off spot.

Kyle Eastmond’s men are now on 25 points, one point ahead of Widnes who visit The Shay on Sunday, September 7, for the Panthers first game at their home ground since May.

And with only two rounds remaining, victory in Fax’s homecoming will therefore ensure their place in the end-of-season extravaganza.

They got off to the best possible start in Barrow when Douglas powered over after only three minutes, but they were pegged back immediately when Luke Cresswell dived onto a loose ball.

However, once Nofoaluma crossed after claiming a Jack Hansen kick, Halifax never looked back. Two more tries followed before the half-time hooter with Tibbs going over in the corner and Charlie Graham getting his first of the afternoon after great work from James Woodburn-Hall and Nofoaluma.

And although the Raiders grabbed the first score of the second half through Alex Bishop, Fax went on to run riot.

Nofoaluma was at the heart of the action again, this time feeding Brad Graham to touch down in the corner. The former NRL star then worked his magic again in the very next set, this time to allow Crooks in for a score.

Charlie Graham grabbed his second after Nofoaluma offloaded to Crooks before Fairbank completed the rout with seven minutes left.

The Panthers are certainly finishing the regular campaign with aplomb as the victory made it three consecutive wins. A fourth win on the spin against Widnes will seal their play-off spot.