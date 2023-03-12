Tries from Matty Gee, Lachlan Walmsley, Tom Inman and the impressive Louis Jouffret ensured the Panthers’ progress to the fourth round, inflicting Fev’s first competitive defeat of the season in the process.

Featherstone went close to tasting defeat for the first time in 2023 last Monday evening when Bradford Bulls gave them a stern test before eventually winning 26-12. And Sean Long’s men were hoping to dump the Panthers out of the Challenge Cup for the second successive season - as well as add to the 46-22 victory against them in round two - but Simon Grix’s men produced a brilliant display to go into Wednesday’s fourth round draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Long, who won the trophy on five separate occasions with St Helens in a distinguished playing career, wasn’t too impressed with how his side went about edging past Bradford and made changes here, although Riley Dean, arguably Fev’s most consistent performer so far this season, missed out.

Louis Jouffret goes over for the match-winning try for Halifax Panthers against Featherstone Rovers.

As for Fax, who continued their splendid home form with a 20-16 success against Batley Bulldogs at The Shay last time out, Joe Keyes returned after completing the return to play protocol following his head knock at Widnes Vikings, replacing Kyle Wood. Will Maher also returned while Ryan King dropped out.

There was no evidence of the drama which was to materialise as – as it seems to be the case for Rovers in 2023 with five wins from five in the league - they made a fast start by opening the scoring after only nine minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A charge from former Fax prop Gadwin Springer led to Matty Wildie thinking he was over the line but he was held up by James Woodburn-Hall and Gee. However, they were in front seconds later when a lofted kick from Thomas Lacans was caught by Hardcastle who touched down, with Craig Hall adding the extras.

Woodburn-Hall had to be alert again, this time to thwart a rampaging run from Connor Jones. This seemed to give Fax some belief and they responded well and forced a couple of errors from the home side, which eventually led to a great pass from Jouffret to Gee, who went over from close range.

Featherstone Rovers v Halifax Panthers

Seven minutes later, Fax had turned the tie on its head as a wonderful, flowing move - involving slick, quick hands from Keyes and Jouffret - enabled Walmsley to streak away from just inside the Fev half for his ninth try in 2023, maintaining his record of scoring in every single game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The small contingent of Panthers fans - grouped behind the goal in which they were attacking in the first half - were on their feet celebrating again what appeared to be another try as Brandon Moore broke clear. But the cheers were short-lived as he was adjudged to have knocked on.

It was the Fev fans’ turn to get excited next as Wildie’s kick was close to being taken advantage of by Gareth Gale but, again, the referee decided it had been knocked on.

If Fev found Bradford tough, they were finding this assignment to be even trickier.

The Millennium Stadium, home of Featherstone Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To make matters more frustrating, a number of decisions appeared to be going in the visitors’ favour as the half-time hooter approached, and Jouffret took advantage of two points on offer with the last play, as the France international took over kicking responsibilities from Keyes, who had missed both conversion attempts earlier in the game.

Fev regained their composure after the restart as Fax’s four-point advantage was soon wiped out when Thomas Lacans bundled over and Hall made no mistake with the conversion.

But Fev were pegged back moments later when Jouffret knocked over his second penalty of the afternoon to make 12-12 with 30 minutes remaining.

Five minutes later, Halifax regained the lead again when Inman, who signed from York City Knights ahead of the new season, produced a great dummy and scooted over for his first try in Fax colours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jouffret maintained his 100 per cent record to put Fax 18-12 ahead.

Rovers’ response was emphatic as Springer charged over for his second try of the season - his first coming against Fax in round two.

With the score level, Hall attempted a drop-goal which trickled under the post. And Fax made them pay on the next set as the excellent Jouffret produced a great solo effort for the game’s decisive moment. It didn’t matter he was off target with the resulting kick.

Featherstone weren’t helped with Hardcastle’s late red card but Fax still had to defend the last seven minutes stoutly to produce a great cup upset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Featherstone: Hall, Briscoe, Leilua, Hardcastle, Gale, Lacans, Wildie, Springer, Jones, Cozza, Day, Bussey, Taylor

Interchanges: Davies, Yei, Fleming, Moors

Tries: Hardcastle, Lacan, Springer

Conversions: Hall (3)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Red card: Hardcastle

Halifax: Woodburn-Hall, Walmsley, Maizen, McComb, Saltonstall, Jouffret, Keyes, Gee, Moore, Murray, Kavanagh, Maher, Fairbank

Interchanges: Inman, Tangata, Calcott, Doro

Tries: Gee, Walmsley, Inman, Jouffret

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conversions: Jouffret

Penalties: Jouffret (2)