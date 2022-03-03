Halifax Panthers sign full-back Martin after successful trial
Full-back Joe Martin has signed a deal until the end of the 2022 season following a successful trial with Halifax Panthers.
The 26 year-old was brought in by Panthers head coach Simon Grix to bolster his options following an injury to first choice full-back James Woodburn-Hall on the eve of the Betfred Championship season, and has seemingly done enough to convince his coach that he should make his stay a permanent one.
The Halifax-born player said: “It’s good to be back. I’ve got a lot of friends here so it’s been an easy transition for me. I’ve played a few games now and feel like I’m settling in well.
"Still learning new systems and combinations but feel like I’ve improved each week. I just try 100 per-cent and want to make sure I don’t let the boys down and will improve with each week I get so hoping for a strong year.
"Personally I want to be in the starting squad each week wherever that may be.”
Simon Grix said: “Joe has been into me for a while for an opportunity to come back to the club and the timing was right with Woodburn-Hall’s injury.
"Joe has proven to be a solid full-back in recent years with Dewsbury so we were happy to give him a go and he has gone well for us. He’s fit in well, got in and trained hard.
"He will never be found wanting on effort that’s for sure, which is a great attribute to have for all players. He returns the ball well and is deceptively strong. He is still learning the role of full-back so there’s areas he will improve in given time.
"He has to do enough to make it difficult for me to put Woody straight back in there, and that goes for Louis [Jouffret] as well. It’s been clear from the start, he came to fill a gap and impressed us. There’s only one full-back on match day so whoever wears the jersey will earn it.”