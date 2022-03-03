Halifax Panthers sign full-back Martin after successful trial

Halifax Panthers news

The 26 year-old was brought in by Panthers head coach Simon Grix to bolster his options following an injury to first choice full-back James Woodburn-Hall on the eve of the Betfred Championship season, and has seemingly done enough to convince his coach that he should make his stay a permanent one.

The Halifax-born player said: “It’s good to be back. I’ve got a lot of friends here so it’s been an easy transition for me. I’ve played a few games now and feel like I’m settling in well.

"Still learning new systems and combinations but feel like I’ve improved each week. I just try 100 per-cent and want to make sure I don’t let the boys down and will improve with each week I get so hoping for a strong year.

"Personally I want to be in the starting squad each week wherever that may be.”

Simon Grix said: “Joe has been into me for a while for an opportunity to come back to the club and the timing was right with Woodburn-Hall’s injury.

"Joe has proven to be a solid full-back in recent years with Dewsbury so we were happy to give him a go and he has gone well for us. He’s fit in well, got in and trained hard.

"He will never be found wanting on effort that’s for sure, which is a great attribute to have for all players. He returns the ball well and is deceptively strong. He is still learning the role of full-back so there’s areas he will improve in given time.