The 25 year-old, who can play as a centre or winger, joins the Panthers from Australian Queensland Cup side Sunshine Coast Falcons.

He made his international debut during this year’s Rugby League World Cup, scoring a superb hat-trick against Scotland in a 28-4 win before grabbing the only score in defeat to Fiji for a total of four World Cup tries in three appearances.

“I’m stoked to be here at Halifax”, said Maizen. “I can’t wait to rip in with the boys and I’m excited. It’s the first time I’ve been to The Shay, it’s nice, it’s big and it’s cold!

Halifax Panthers news

"I’ve seen and heard stories about how crazy the fans are here and I can’t wait to experience it.

“Before I came to the UK for the World Cup, I had it in the back of my mind that playing in England was something that I’d like to do.

"Playing with Kingy (Ryan King) too over there, I heard a lot of stories about the club and that obviously encouraged me to come here as well.

“I feel I’m a bit of a gamebreaker. I don’t mind getting in, having a few carries and I’m told I don’t shut up so that’s something else I bring.

"I’ll play anywhere the team needs me, I’ve played centre recently so I would probably say that’s my preferred position but I can play anywhere across the back line so I’m not too stressed.

"It’s an opportunity for me. I’ll take it as it comes and hopefully, I can stay here for as long as they’ll take me. I’ll just take it a year at a time.”

Panthers head coach Simon Grix said: “He seems like a good, bubbly personality which will fit in nicely here. He’s got a couple of connections here already in Lachlan (Walmsley) and Ryan King so hopefully that’ll help him settle in.

"With regards to Jake as a player, he’s athletic, strong, fast and can play multiple positions, which is something we always tend to look for where we can.

