Ben Kavanagh has expressed his “pride” of representing his hometown club having called time on a 17-year career in rugby league.

Ben Kavanagh has expressed his “pride” of representing his hometown club having called time on a 17-year career in rugby league.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Halifax Panthers confirmed that Kavanagh, 36, has retired from the sport having started at Siddal as a junior. He then came through the academy at Wigan Warriors and made his professional debut for Widnes Vikings back in 2008, before going onto win 21 international caps for Scotland.

He joined Fax in 2019 after spells with Hull KR, Bradford Bulls, Wakefield Trinity and Workington, and scored 27 tries in 129 appearances with the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kavanagh told the Panthers website: The Rugby League Rollercoaster has finally come to an end. I’ve enjoyed my last five years at the club, getting to play with other lads from Halifax who love playing for the badge.

“I had some of my best years down at The Shay, playing under Simon Grix who got the best out of me as a player.

“I got to represent my hometown club at Wembley and lift the cup in front of my family which was and always will be a proud moment for me.

“Now I turn my focus to the next chapter of my career away from Rugby. Thanks for the support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fax have bolstered their squad for 2025 with the signings of Owen Restall and Ronan Dixon from Dewsbury Rams, both on a two-year deal.

Restall told the Panthers website: “I’m delighted to be here. As soon as I knew I had the opportunity to come to Halifax, I was really, really happy about it.

“It’s something that, living in Huddersfield, I’ve always quite admired Halifax as a Championship club and one that, looking back, I would’ve always aspired to sign for.

“So I’m happy to be here, and everything about the club tells me what a strong club it is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve always played full back but I’ve also played a lot of wing, a little bit of centre a while back. I feel comfortable wherever I’m playing.”

Dixon added: “I am delighted to be joining Halifax for the next two seasons.

“Hopefully, I can nail down a spot in the team consistently and have a really good season.”

Fax have also announced that Connor Davies has signed a one-year contract extension at The Shay.