Hawkins was one of nine players to cross in a 16-try, 104-12 victory at London's Copper Box in which the hosts built upon their opening Group A win over Australia.

Jack Brown's first and sixth-minute tries set England on their way and they were 50-10 ahead at the break thanks to further touchdowns from James Simpson, Tom Halliwell, a double from Wayne Boardman and Hawkins' hat-trick.

Declan Roberts got in on the act after the restart, crossing twice before Lewis King, Joe Coyd (twice) and Adam Rigby went over, and Hawkins completed his haul either side of Roberts' third.

Rob Hawkins scored five tries as England eased past Spain. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com

Nathan Collins added seven conversions, Roberts six and Boardman three in a comprehensive victory.