Halifax Panthers stars set for England Wheelchair Knights clash

England RL News

The game is Knights' first outing since the 2019 Home Nations Championship in Wrexham and will allow the four members of the EPU squad who were not involved in Wednesday’s first full international against France to gain valuable representative experience.

“Knights programmes are very important to the Performance Pathway for our men’s, women’s and wheelchair squads,” said Dave Rotheram, the RFL’s Chief On-Field Officer.

“These programmes prepare players for the rigour of International rugby league in terms of residential camps, working with a wider group of support staff and access to International playing opportunities.

“They also provide valuable opposition for other nations, as we’ve seen with the two men’s Knights games against Jamaica in the last three years, and before that their tour of Papua New Guinea, which was so worthwhile on so many levels.

“As our Performance Programmes expand and other countries emerge with women’s and wheelchair teams, we see our England Knights teams playing an increasingly important and positive role.”