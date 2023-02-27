The Panthers were looking for successive victories for the first time this season following last weekend’s home success against London Broncos.

But, despite Lachlan Walmsley opening the scoring after only nine minutes, they were left with a mountain to climb by half-time thanks to two tries from Kieran Dixon and efforts from Shane Grady, Ryan Millar and Danny Craven.

And, by the time Walmsley got his second with ten minutes remaining, John Kear’s men had already extended their lead thanks to Jack Owens and Grady’s second. Joe Edge got Widnes’ eighth try of the evening before Matty Gee completed the scoring with a very late consolation.

Halifax Panthers suffered a heavy 42-14 defeat away at Widnes Vikings in front of the television cameras on Monday night. Photo Credit Craig Cresswell Photography

Maybe the writing was on the wall for the Panthers - in terms what to expect at the DCBL Stadium - in the game’s very early stages as the home side put enormous pressure on the visitors’ defence.

However, Simon Grix’s troops withstood the onslaught and, after a series of errors from the Vikings, Halifax took the lead when Walmsley went over for his fourth try of the season.

The joy didn’t last long as the lively Dixon, on the run, caught a high kick in splendid fashion and touched down in the corner.

Former Fax second-row Grady then barged over before Millar flew home in the corner.

Widnes were finding their groove and, seemingly, looking to put their first defeat of the season at Bradford Bulls last Sunday well and truly behind them.

Dixon then scored a carbon-copy of his first try before Craven finished a brilliant move to make it 28-4 at half time.

The Panthers' night wasn’t helped with Joe Keyes leaving the field midway through the first half for a head injury assessment and unable to return to the action.

The home side continued to show no mercy in the second half as Owens grabbed his second try of the season before Grady rolled over for his second of the night.

Walmsley made it try number five - following a lovely inside pass from James Woodburn-Hall - as he continued his prolific start to the campaign but Edge went over soon after.

Gee had the final say on what was a tough evening for the Panthers, as the Vikings recorded an emphatic victory to make it three wins from four.

Widnes: Owens, Millar, Fleming, Edge, Dixon, Craven, Lyons, Lawton, Fozard, Amor, Grady, Wilde, Bent

Substitutes: Walker, Davies, Field, Hatton, Brown

Tries: Dixon (2), Grady (2), Millar, Craven, Owens, Edge

Conversions: Dixon (5)

Halifax: Woodburn-Hall, Walmsley, Maizen, Tibbs, Saltonstall, Jouffret, Keyes, Tangata, Kavanagh, Gee, Calcott, Moore, Maher,

Substitutes: Wood, Doro, Fairbank, Matagi, McComb

Tries: Walmsley (2), Gee

Conversions: Jouffret

