Halifax Panthers team-up with Calderdale College to bring through next generation

Halifax Panthers news

Panthers Academy U19s provides a pathway from college rugby into the first team squad. The programme provides players with the opportunity to develop their skills while continuing education in the College's Trade Academy or studying for a BTEC qualification that prepares them to move into industry or further education at university.

Panthers Commercial Director Steve Lambert said: "This is a great opportunity for the club and the college to come together, combining sport and education for the benefit of young people in Calderdale and beyond.

"With over 30 students enrolled currently and a growing girls academy, these are exciting times for us all, hopefully producing playing talent for both the Panthers' first team and our women’s team. As a further indication of our growing relationship the college logo will be displayed on the new 2022 playing kit and on all replica shirts."