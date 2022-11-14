The Panthers’ first away game is a trip to rivals Featherstone Rovers in Round 2 while their first televised game is in Round 4 when they travel to Widnes Vikings on Monday, February 27.

The visit to relegated Toulouse Olympique will take place on Saturday, June 3 at Stade Ernest-Wallon in Round 13.

Other highlights of the season include a televised Easter Monday derby with Bradford Bulls at The Shay and a play-off rematch with York RLFC Knights in Round 9. The regular season concludes with a home game against Swinton Lions on Sunday, September 24.

The Summer Bash fixtures will be announced tomorrow, Tuesday.

February

Betfred Championship Round 1Sunday, February 5Sheffield Eagles HOMEThe Shay Stadium 3pm

Betfred Championship Round 2Sunday, February 12Featherstone Rovers AWAYThe Millennium Stadium 3pm

Betfred Championship Round 3Sunday, February 19London Broncos HOMEThe Shay Stadium 3pm

Betfred Championship Round 4Monday, February 27Widnes Vikings AWAYDCBL Stadium 7:45pmLive on Viaplay (Previously Premier Sports)

March

Betfred Championship Round 5Sunday, March 5Batley Bulldogs HOMEThe Shay Stadium 3pm

Betfred Challenge Cup Round 3Weekend of March 11 and 12

Betfred Championship Round 6Sunday, March 19Keighley Cougars HOMEThe Shay Stadium 3pm

Betfred Championship Round 7Sunday, March 26Barrow Raiders AWAYThe Matt Johnson Prestige Stadium 3pm

April

Betfred Challenge Cup Round 4Weekend of April 1 and 2

Betfred Championship Round 8Monday, April 10Bradford Bulls HOMEThe Shay Stadium 7:45pmLive on Viaplay (Previously Premier Sports)

Betfred Championship Round 9Sunday, April 16York RLFC Knights HOMEThe Shay Stadium 3pm

Betfred Challenge Cup Round 5Weekend of April 22 and 23

International BreakWeekend of April 29 and 30

May

Betfred Championship Round 10Sunday, May 7Newcastle Thunder AWAYKingston Park 3pm

Betfred Championship Round 11Sunday, May 14Whitehaven HOMEThe Shay Stadium 3pm

Betfred Challenge Cup Round 6Weekend of May 20 and 21

Betfred Championship Round 12Weekend of May 27 and 28TBCSUMMER BASHLNER Community Stadium TBC

June

Betfred Championship Round 13Saturday, June 3Toulouse Olympique AWAYStade Ernest-Wallon 6pm

Betfred Championship Round 14Sunday, June 11Swinton Lions AWAYHeywood Road 3pm

Betfred Championship Round 15Sunday, June 18Bradford Bulls AWAYOdsal Stadium 3pm

Betfred Championship Round 16Sunday, June 25Barrow Raiders HOMEThe Shay Stadium 3pm

July

Betfred Championship Round 17Sunday, July 2York RLFC Knights AWAYLNER Community Stadium 3pm

Betfred Championship Round 18Sunday, July 9Batley Bulldogs AWAYFoxes Biscuits Stadium 3pm

Betfred Championship Round 19Sunday, July 16Newcastle Thunder HOMEThe Shay Stadium 3pm

Betfred Challenge Cup Semi Finals/1895 Cup Semi FinalsWeekend of July 22 and 23

Betfred Championship Round 20Friday, July 28Sheffield Eagles AWAYOlympic Legacy Park 7:45pm

August

Betfred Championship Round 21Sunday, August 6Featherstone Rovers HOMEThe Shay Stadium 3pm

Betfred Challenge Cup Final/1895 Cup FinalSaturday, August 12Wembley Stadium

Betfred Championship Round 22Sunday, August 20London Broncos AWAYCherry Red Records Stadium 3pm

Betfred Championship Round 23Sunday, August 27Widnes Vikings HOMEThe Shay Stadium 3pm

September

Betfred Championship Round 24Sunday, September 3Whitehaven AWAYLEL Arena 3pm

Betfred Championship Round 25Saturday, September 9Toulouse Olympique HOMEThe Shay Stadium 6pm

Betfred Championship Round 26Sunday, September 17Keighley Cougars AWAYCougar Park 3pm

Betfred Championship Round 27Sunday, September 24Swinton Lions HOMEThe Shay Stadium 3pm

October

Betfred Championship Play Offs Round 1Sunday, October 1

Betfred Championship Play Off Semi FinalsSunday, October 8