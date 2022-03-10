Halifax Panthers to mark Premier Sports TV debut with special event

Halifax Panthers news

The Panthers' Betfred Championship clash with Leigh Centurions on Monday, March 21 (7.45pm) will be shown live on Premier Sports and the club is hosting family entertainment in the fan zone, with food stalls, giveaways, games, face-painting and more.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are chances for all local, youth community rugby league teams to receive money back on tickets purchased directly back to their clubs and a number of local schools will be participating in World Cup themed events throughout the day, which will continue into the evening.

The fan zone is open to both sets of fans, which promises to add to the atmosphere.