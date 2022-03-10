Halifax Panthers to mark Premier Sports TV debut with special event
Halifax Panthers have planned a fun, family event to mark their Premier Sports televised debut.
The Panthers' Betfred Championship clash with Leigh Centurions on Monday, March 21 (7.45pm) will be shown live on Premier Sports and the club is hosting family entertainment in the fan zone, with food stalls, giveaways, games, face-painting and more.
There are chances for all local, youth community rugby league teams to receive money back on tickets purchased directly back to their clubs and a number of local schools will be participating in World Cup themed events throughout the day, which will continue into the evening.
The fan zone is open to both sets of fans, which promises to add to the atmosphere.
More information will follow.