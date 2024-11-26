Halifax Panthers to start Championship season away at Sheffield Eagles with Barrow Raiders up first at The Shay
Fax will kick off the new campaign at Sheffield Eagles on Sunday, February 16, before welcoming Barrow Raiders to The Shay a week later.
The Eagles finished the 2024 campaign in seventh, one place outside of the play-offs despite being contenders for a top six spot throughout the majority of the season.
It will not be the first time the pair have met on opening day. The Panthers entertained Sheffield at The Shay in Round 1 in 2023, with Simon Grix’s men winning 26-18.
Fax’s new head coach, Kyle Eastmond, who replaced Liam Finn at the end of last season, will be hoping for a similar result at Olympic Legacy Park in 2025.
The Panthers’ first home game will follow on Sunday, February 23, when Barrow Raiders visit The Shay.
The full fixtures for the 2025 Championship season will be released at 6pm this evening (Tuesday).
Round 1 fixtures: Toulouse v Widnes; Barrow v Hunslet; Bradford v London; Featherstone v Doncaster; Sheffield v Halifax; Oldham v York
