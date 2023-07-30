Halifax Panthers v Featherstone Rovers Championship match rearranged due to Fax's 1895 Cup final date

The match, which had been scheduled for Monday, August 7, will now be played on Sunday, August 6, kicking off at 5.30pm at The Shay.

The fixture change is to allow the Panthers a full week to prepare for their appearance in the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup final at Wembley the following Saturday, August 12, against Batley Bulldogs.

The match against Featherstone will still be shown live on Viaplay.

Lachlan Walmsley celebrates scoring the try that sent Halifax Panthers to Wembley

A spokesperson said: “The RFL and RL Commercial are grateful to Viaplay for their co-operation and flexibility in agreeing to this late change.”

Fax booked their place in the 1895 Cup final against the Bulldogs by defeating London Broncos 10-6 in a tense semi-final.