Halifax Panthers v St Helens: Try machine Lachlan Walmsley can’t wait for Challenge Cup test against ‘best in the world’
The Championship’s top try scorer Lachlan Walmsley says Fax’s Challenge Cup clash with World Club Champions St Helens is ‘one of those games you want to play in’.
The last-16 tie at The Shay (Friday, May 19, kick off 7.45pm) is a rematch of the classic 1987 final at Wembley in which Halifax recorded a thrilling 19-18 triumph.
And the fans favourite can’t wait for the team to test themselves against ‘“the best in the world.”
He said: “It is one of those games where you obviously want to play in and test yourself against the best in the world. Hopefully, as a team, we can pull together and put in a great performance for the club and for the fans.
“We are going to give them a good contest. The more fans there the better for us. They are like an extra player on the field and they make us get ready for the game and get us up for the game.
“We just need to back our ability and test them out and see what we can do against the best in the world.
“It is just good for the club and it will be a big day. Back in 1987 when they won the Challenge Cup final, we would love to repeat that. Whether it will happen on Friday, that could be a different story.”
The Scotland international is in tremendous form going into the tie having notched 17 tries in the league, going over in every Championship game he has appeared in so far. He has only failed to score a try in one outing in 2023 - Fax’s splendid 26-0 victory over Bradford Bulls in the previous round of the Cup.
Asked what goes through his mind just before the start of each game, Walmsley said:
“I’m more thinking about the job that I’ve got to do at hand and making sure I am in the right position at the right time and not missing those opportunities.
“I don’t want to be that guy to let the boys down. I will always try to put myself in the right position to do the best for the team and score a try or assist a try.”