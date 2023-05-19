The last-16 tie at The Shay (Friday, May 19, kick off 7.45pm) is a rematch of the classic 1987 final at Wembley in which Halifax recorded a thrilling 19-18 triumph.

And the fans favourite can’t wait for the team to test themselves against ‘“the best in the world.”

He said: “It is one of those games where you obviously want to play in and test yourself against the best in the world. Hopefully, as a team, we can pull together and put in a great performance for the club and for the fans.

Wilf George, a fellow winger like Walmsley, breaks a tackle during the 1987 Wembley Challenge cup final which Halifax won against St Helens 19-18. George scored the first try of the pulsating match.

“We are going to give them a good contest. The more fans there the better for us. They are like an extra player on the field and they make us get ready for the game and get us up for the game.

“We just need to back our ability and test them out and see what we can do against the best in the world.

“It is just good for the club and it will be a big day. Back in 1987 when they won the Challenge Cup final, we would love to repeat that. Whether it will happen on Friday, that could be a different story.”

The Scotland international is in tremendous form going into the tie having notched 17 tries in the league, going over in every Championship game he has appeared in so far. He has only failed to score a try in one outing in 2023 - Fax’s splendid 26-0 victory over Bradford Bulls in the previous round of the Cup.

Lachlan Walmsley on his way to scoring one of his 17 tries in the Championship this season.

Asked what goes through his mind just before the start of each game, Walmsley said:

“I’m more thinking about the job that I’ve got to do at hand and making sure I am in the right position at the right time and not missing those opportunities.