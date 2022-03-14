Halifax Panthers Women reveal captain and vice-captain for new campaign
Carly Yeaman and Gemma Walker have been named as Halifax Panthers Women's captain and vice captaincy respectively for the 2022 season, writes Stacy Mowforth.
Yeaman has returned to the Panthers following a successful season at Stanningley. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience following her spell at Wakefield Trinity Ladies.
She was part of the Panthers' squad that gained promotion to the Championship at the end of the 2019 season and is a key member of the Halifax pack.
Panthers stalwart Gemma Walker, who picked-up the Coach's Player of the Year award last season, has been rewarded with the role of vice-captain.
She has been ever present in the Panthers squad since its formation and although she plays predominantly in the forwards, Walker has the versatility to play anywhere on the pitch.
Halifax started their season last Sunday with a 24-22 loss at Featherstone Lionesses in the League Cup. They are in cup action again on Sunday when they host Batley.