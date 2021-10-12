Halifax Panthers' Woodburn-Hall in Jamaica squad to face England Knights

James Woodburn-Hall. Pic: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Jamaica director of rugby and senior head coach Romeo Monteith and lead coach Jermaine Coleman have named their squad for the match, which is also Castleford Tigers' Jordan Turner’s testimonial.

Turner is one of three Super League players named, the others Huddersfield duo Ashton Golding and Michael Lawrence, alongside Halifax’s Woodburn-Hall, who has recovered from a hamstring injury suffered in the Championship play offs.

Monteith said: “We want to continue our World Cup preparation and this game gives us a great chance to test ourselves against a very good side. We will see some new faces and try some new combinations. It will be a tough clash and hopefully gets us ready for the following week’s full international against Scotland at Featherstone.

“We have several players missing due to injuries picked up at the back end of the English season and the sport has yet to resume on the island, but that has opened the doors for others to make an impact. We hope the fans will come out and support Jordan, I’m certain they’ll see an exciting game.”

The Reggae Warriors are currently ranked 20th in the world and defeated Canada and USA to become the first Caribbean nation to qualify for a Rugby League World Cup.